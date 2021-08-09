Fear of unknown plagues some GCCS students as mask mandate is reinforced

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A rise in cases forced Greater Clark County Schools to adjust its mask policy over the weekend. Since the county is operating at an orange COVID advisory, everyone is required to wear masks.

“I would say I’m disappointed,” GCCS student Tanner Michelle, who is in high school, said. “I would say students need to be wearing masks teachers need to be wearing masks you need to do better.”

The spread of the disease has forced Michelle, her brother, and stepbrother into quarantine. Because of what she witnessed last year, she said she fears some will not follow the new guidelines.

“Like what happened last year was the masks where mandatory for students, but teachers could take their masks off,” Michelle said. “Students would have their masks below their nose in the classroom.”

GCCS Superintendent Mark Laughner acknowledged the new mask mandate may aggravate some, but the district is following through with it because over the weekend, over 70 positive cases among students and staff were reported and more than 1,100 students are now quarantining.

“From the health department side of things, I know those quarantine numbers sound extremely high, but one thing we do want to talk about is quarantine doesn’t necessarily mean illness,” Clark County Health Officer Dr. Eric Yazel said. “It’s what we’re doing to protect you.”

GCCS leaders and the Clark County Health Department are constantly in contact about COVID, Yazel said.

“We talk about cases in schools, but what isn’t talked about as much — which effects our decision making — is in school spread,” Yazel said.

Michelle said she is one of many students who are worried about the spread of COVID-19 because there are still unanswered questions about the virus.

“The fear lies in the uncertainty of not knowing what’s going to happen,” she said. “If we are going to get shut down, if we are going to stay like this, if there are going to be new rules.”

