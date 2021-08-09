Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms

By Kevin Harned
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Scattered thunderstorms producing heavy rain, lightning & gusty winds
  • Temperatures reach low to mid 90s this week
  • A bit cooler and less humid by the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A stray downpour can’t be ruled out, but many will stay dry into the overnight hours. A few scattered storms possible as the sun rises with temperatures in the 70s for most.

Tuesday starts with a chance of scattered thunderstorms before some dry time around midday. Additional scattered storms in the late afternoon and evening could be on the strong side, but not everyone will see rain. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Scattered storms diving in from the north Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning could be strong, but they’ll likely be fading on arrival. Lows will be in the mid 70s by Wednesday morning.

The highest storm chance on Wednesday may very well end up being in the morning with more of an isolated pop-up storm development possible during the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 90s during the heating of the day.

A cold front pushes through on Friday bringing another good chance for showers and storms. Behind the front temperatures and humidity drop for the weekend. Overnight lows will be in the 60s with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

