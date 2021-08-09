Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Storms at times this week

By Kevin Harned
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • RAIN CHANCE: Scattered storms at times this week, some strong
  • SUMMER HEAT: The hottest days look to be Wed-Fri where low to mid 90s could lead to heat indices over 100°
  • NEXT WEEKEND: Dry, cooler and less humid

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Most of us will stay dry overnight, but a few rogue downpours are possible. Temperatures will only make it down into the mid 70s here in the city by Tuesday morning.

Tuesday starts with a chance of scattered thunderstorms before some dry time around midday. Additional scattered storms in the late afternoon and evening could be on the strong side, but not everyone will see rain. Highs will be in the lower 90s.

Scattered storms diving in from the north Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning could be strong, but they’ll likely be fading on arrival. Lows will be in the mid 70s by Wednesday morning.

The highest storm chance on Wednesday may very well end up being in the morning with more of an isolated pop-up storm development possible during the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 90s during the heating of the day.

A cold front pushes through on Friday bringing another good chance for showers and storms. Behind the front temperatures and humidity drop for the weekend. Overnight lows will be in the 60s with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

