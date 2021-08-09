Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: Stormy weather returns today

By Brian Goode
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • SEVERE RISK: There will be multiple chances at a few weather warnings later today, Wednesday, and Friday
  • SUMMER HEAT: The hottest days looks to be Wed-Fri where the mid-90s could lead to heat indices over 100°

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect clusters of showers and thunderstorms this morning through about midday. We should see a break in the afternoon with spotty thunderstorms possible later in the day. The storms and clouds will determine our highs, but highs well into the 80s is the plan.

Evening thunderstorms are possible that should fade in the evening; isolated thunderstorms possible are overnight that could re-develop.

Depending on the morning clouds, enough heating could take place by lunch/early afternoon to fire up some strong thunderstorms. Until they pop, it looks hot and humid.

Evening showers/thunderstorms are possible with most of the action fading out early on. Only a slight chance of downpours redeveloping overnight.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 8/9 4am
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 8/9 4am

Most Read

MetroSafe dispatchers said calls came in around 4:56 p.m. to the 4800 block of Outer Loop on...
LMPD: Shots fired at Jefferson Mall
Officers were called to the 3600 block of Klondike Lane near the intersection of Hikes Lane...
Man shot in Klondike neighborhood, police investigating
Calls came in for a shooting at the 3300 block of Utah Avenue just before 12:15 a.m. Sunday.
One person shot and killed overnight in Taylor Berry neighborhood
KSP said officers responded to a collision on I-71 near mile marker 41 around 9:11 p.m. Saturday.
Deadly collision on I-71 in Carroll County kills 1, injures 2
This undated photo provided by Jodie Gedeon shows David Lidstone, 81, who for nearly three...
Offers flood in after man, 81, who lived in woods 3 decades forced out of home, cabin destroyed

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 8/9 4am
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 8/9 4am
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/3
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/3
VIDEO: WAVE 3 News Weather App Alerts
VIDEO: WAVE 3 News Weather App Alerts
A hazy sunrise captured on the WAVE 3 News SkyTrack camera.
Behind the Forecast: How wildfire smoke can be dangerous to your health