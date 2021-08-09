FORECAST: Stormy weather returns today

WEATHER HEADLINES

SEVERE RISK: There will be multiple chances at a few weather warnings later today, Wednesday, and Friday

SUMMER HEAT: The hottest days looks to be Wed-Fri where the mid-90s could lead to heat indices over 100°

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect clusters of showers and thunderstorms this morning through about midday. We should see a break in the afternoon with spotty thunderstorms possible later in the day. The storms and clouds will determine our highs, but highs well into the 80s is the plan.

Evening thunderstorms are possible that should fade in the evening; isolated thunderstorms possible are overnight that could re-develop.

Depending on the morning clouds, enough heating could take place by lunch/early afternoon to fire up some strong thunderstorms. Until they pop, it looks hot and humid.

Evening showers/thunderstorms are possible with most of the action fading out early on. Only a slight chance of downpours redeveloping overnight.

