Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Friends trapped in flooding elevator

By Marlo Lundak, Lauren Melendez, Tara Campbell and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - What was supposed to be a quick ride in an elevator became a nightmare scenario for a group of friends, as water started to flood in.

WOWT reported one of them was recording on their phone and captured the moment the same floodwaters sweeping through downtown Omaha first came rushing in to the apartment elevator.

Tony Luu and his three friends were trapped and desperately calling for help. His friend frantically dialed 911, while Luu phoned his roommate who is a maintenance employee for the building.

“I said, ‘Hey, I need you to come help me; I’m stuck in an elevator. I might die if I don’t get out here soon,’” Luu said.

Daylon and Drayton Stapp, now positioned to be first responders, rushed to the basement. They quickly found themselves in a similar yet equally dangerous position.

Luu is 5′7, and by that point the water was just below his chin. He fought to kick the door open as his friends on the other side tried to pry it apart as best they could.

Nearly 10 minutes later, their collaboration was successful. And it’s likely a story they’ll never forget

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MetroSafe dispatchers said calls came in around 4:56 p.m. to the 4800 block of Outer Loop on...
LMPD: Shots fired at Jefferson Mall
Officers were called to the 3600 block of Klondike Lane near the intersection of Hikes Lane...
Man shot in Klondike neighborhood, police investigating
An eviction sit out after tenant did not pay rent.
‘I don’t have anywhere to go’: A look into Louisville’s eviction crisis
KSP said officers responded to a collision on I-71 near mile marker 41 around 9:11 p.m. Saturday.
Deadly collision on I-71 in Carroll County kills 1, injures 2
Calls came in for a shooting at the 3300 block of Utah Avenue just before 12:15 a.m. Sunday.
One person shot and killed overnight in Taylor Berry neighborhood

Latest News

Teachers and staff at Atkinson Elementary School met Monday morning to put the finishing...
JCPS teachers, staff prepare classrooms for first day of school
Wildfires rage across the West Coast as a new report says that the Earth is warming faster than...
Wildfires rage across the West Coast as new report says Earth is warming
Metro Government was allotted $388 million in COVID relief funds, used to help communities...
Mayor Fischer outlines 4 priority areas for Louisville’s remaining federal ARP funds
Trends are going in the wrong direction as hospitalizations and deaths are go up.
COVID: Worsening trends, new concerns
Sen. Tina Smith talks about her support for the bipartisan infrastructure deal.
Sen. Tina Smith (D-MN) reacts to infrastructure vote