Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/9

By Brian Goode
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Stormy setup at times with the summer heat/humidity still in the area until Friday. The only way to interrupt it would be by cloud cover and/or t-storms.

Today is one day that some interruptions will take place. This is a good soaking rain for many but in areas that heat up too much while you wait for the rain, strong/severe conditions can be met. So be weather aware.

Even tonight, isolated clusters of gusty t-storms will be possible as the atmosphere will still remain prime.

Tuesday will be similar as any trigger can fire up t-storms but widespread coverage looks unlikely for now.

We will get back on track with the hot/humid setup for a few days until the cold front moves in Friday.

The video will cover this in more detail PLUS a look at an early piece of winter data that is out :)

