JCPS teachers, staff prepare classrooms for first day of school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Teachers and staff at Jefferson County Public Schools are preparing for the start of the 2021-2022 school year and the return of in-person instruction.

Several teachers at Atkinson Academy, like Sarah Weedman, spent Monday putting the finishing touches on their classrooms.

Weedman’s second grade classroom displays a flock of flamingoes on the walls, curtains and hanging from the ceiling, giving everyone insight into her message for her students.

“Nobody gets left behind,” Weedman said. “Also, flamingoes, what they put into their bodies is actually what makes them pink. And so, whenever I talk to my kids about thinking pink, I emphasize that what you put into your body and your mind is really what makes you come through on the outside.”

Down the hall in Room 125, Brittany Coyne’s classroom is ready for her incoming third graders, with a few noticeable differences.

“Normally, I would actually do tables in my classrooms, because I love group work and group conversations,” Coyne said. “Since we have COVID, I have desks now. They are three feet apart, and they each have their own supplies.”

The differences will be apparent in every JCPS school come Wednesday.

In July, JCPS Board of Education members voted unanimously to require everyone inside JCPS schools and buildings to wear a mask. For students attending in-person classes, JCPS provided a PPE plan that would have masks available and hand sanitizer accessible for students and staff.

Despite the adjustments, Atkinson Principal Mike Losey said he thinks it worth it so that students can learn in-person.

“There are things that we would do in normal times that we just can’t do now,” Losey said. “And so, what we’ve tried to think about is even though it looks different, how do we make sure that our kids have a chance to express who they are, to share their anxieties and their fears.”

The first day of school is Wednesday, August 11.

