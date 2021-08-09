Jeffersonville High School cancels scrimmage, season opener due to player quarantines

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) – Two varsity football events have been canceled due to COVID-19.

Jeffersonville High School officials announced Monday the school’s Friday scrimmage against Whiteland and the season opener against Bell County would be canceled.

“It’s a situation that’s ever-changing,” Jeffersonville Athletic Director Matt Barker said. “We’re following Great Clark Schools policy. With so many players under quarantine, playing the scrimmage would be impossible. Until players have 10 practices, they can’t compete in any school-sanctioned sporting event, so we were forced to cancel the season opener against Bell County, too. We’re disappointed for our football players and fans, but athlete safety is our No. 1 priority.”

The games will not be made up.

All the other games are expected to be played as scheduled for the time being.

