LMPD, FBI and ATF offer reward in case of slain Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy

The investigation into Deputy Brandon Shirley’s death is getting top priority.
By Sean Baute
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department has teamed up with the FBI and the ATF in their search for the suspect or suspects that gunned down an off-duty Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy.

The investigation into Brandon Shirley’s death is getting top priority.

LMPD said Shirley was “ambushed” and “targeted” working overnight security at a used car lot.

Now, LMPD, the FBI and the ATF are offering a $50,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

An emotional Sheriff John Aubrey was thankful for their federal and local law enforcement partners but said it doesn’t stop with them.

”On behalf of the family, the men and women of my office, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, you (community members) are partners by getting the message out,” Aubrey said. “I just want to thank you too, very much.”

LMPD spokesperson Beth Ruoff said Monday that when agencies come together it makes one thing clear.

“This is personal,” Ruoff said. “We take this very personally. We must solve this case, and we must bring this to justice.”

The ATF said the suspect(s) is/are likely still armed and should be considered dangerous.

If you want to help, there are ways to do it: check your home’s exterior cameras and check for unusual sights and sounds. Be willing to come forward with any information that may help.

There are anonymous tip lines at LMPD, ATF and the FBI.

Police said there is no additional information on their investigation due to its sensitive nature.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

