Louisville mayoral candidate promises commitment to free universal Pre-K

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - During the first week of school for Louisville students, mayoral candidate announced his plan for his first 90 days in office... a universal Pre-K task force.

Pastor Timothy Findley announced that Coleman Preparatory Academy will call his church, Kingdom Fellowship Christian, home. Findley also said he’s committed to publicly funding full day universal Pre-K to all three-to-four-year old’s in Louisville.

Findley said he listened, learned, and researched what families need and want for their children.

“A tree grows from its roots those roots grow in many different directions in the ground and the tree grows up,” Findley said. “That’s the approach we must have with educating our children.”

Findley said the focus is high quality learning experiences, with interactive and diverse teachers and curriculums.

To pay for the free education, Findley said there are a handful of options including a property tax, American Rescue Plan money, reaching out to Frankfort or creative ways; following Philadelphia’s route of using a soda tax.

Findley said Pre-K is an investment that helps narrow achievement gaps between lower and high-income families.

