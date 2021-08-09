Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Mayor Fischer outlines 4 priority areas for Louisville’s remaining federal ARP funds

Metro Government was allotted $388 million in COVID relief funds, used to help communities...
Metro Government was allotted $388 million in COVID relief funds, used to help communities rebuild after being impacted by COVID-19 over the past year.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Plans for Louisville’s remaining share of American Rescue Plan funding were outlined by Mayor Greg Fischer on Monday, consulting with Metro Council budget leaders and the community for its best use.

Metro Government was allotted $388 million in ARP Coronavirus Recovery Fund efforts by Congress, used to help communities rebuild after being impacted by COVID-19 over the past year.

A new plan was drafted after consultation with Metro Council and the community, prioritizing areas to focus the nearly $340 million left in funds for the city.

The Mayor pinpointed four areas that would benefit from the second round of federal funding: Homelessness and Affordable Housing, Workforce Development and Small Business Support, Healthy Louisville/Healthy Neighborhoods, and Public Safety.

“As the Council resolution to be filed today says, the expectation is that we will propose, and Metro Council will approve, projects in each of the focus areas that promote equity and make a sustainable, significant community impact, rather than smaller projects that, while valuable, don’t have the potential to make lasting change in the community,” the Mayor said.

Metro Council would need to review and approve the new priority plan. Afterwards, the Mayor’s office would work with community partners on various proposals where funds would be allocated.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

MetroSafe dispatchers said calls came in around 4:56 p.m. to the 4800 block of Outer Loop on...
LMPD: Shots fired at Jefferson Mall
Officers were called to the 3600 block of Klondike Lane near the intersection of Hikes Lane...
Man shot in Klondike neighborhood, police investigating
An eviction sit out after tenant did not pay rent.
‘I don’t have anywhere to go’: A look into Louisville’s eviction crisis
KSP said officers responded to a collision on I-71 near mile marker 41 around 9:11 p.m. Saturday.
Deadly collision on I-71 in Carroll County kills 1, injures 2
Calls came in for a shooting at the 3300 block of Utah Avenue just before 12:15 a.m. Sunday.
One person shot and killed overnight in Taylor Berry neighborhood

Latest News

Teachers and staff at Atkinson Elementary School met Monday morning to put the finishing...
JCPS teachers, staff prepare classrooms for first day of school
The investigation into Deputy Brandon Shirley’s death is getting top priority.
LMPD, FBI and ATF offer reward in case of slain Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy
Pastor Timothy Findley, a candidate for Louisville Metro mayor, announced that his plan for his...
Louisville mayoral candidate promises commitment to free universal Pre-K
MetroSafe dispatchers said calls came in around 4:56 p.m. to the 4800 block of Outer Loop on...
LMPD: Shots fired at Jefferson Mall