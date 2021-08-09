Mayor Fischer outlines 4 priority areas for Louisville’s remaining federal ARP funds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Plans for Louisville’s remaining share of American Rescue Plan funding were outlined by Mayor Greg Fischer on Monday, consulting with Metro Council budget leaders and the community for its best use.

Metro Government was allotted $388 million in ARP Coronavirus Recovery Fund efforts by Congress, used to help communities rebuild after being impacted by COVID-19 over the past year.

A new plan was drafted after consultation with Metro Council and the community, prioritizing areas to focus the nearly $340 million left in funds for the city.

The Mayor pinpointed four areas that would benefit from the second round of federal funding: Homelessness and Affordable Housing, Workforce Development and Small Business Support, Healthy Louisville/Healthy Neighborhoods, and Public Safety.

“As the Council resolution to be filed today says, the expectation is that we will propose, and Metro Council will approve, projects in each of the focus areas that promote equity and make a sustainable, significant community impact, rather than smaller projects that, while valuable, don’t have the potential to make lasting change in the community,” the Mayor said.

Metro Council would need to review and approve the new priority plan. Afterwards, the Mayor’s office would work with community partners on various proposals where funds would be allocated.

