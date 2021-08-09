Support Local Businesses
New Albany Floyd County Schools updates mask guidance based on district cases

On Sunday, a letter was sent out by superintendent Brad Snyder, stating there have been “significant” staff and student positive cases.(WHSV)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:26 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WAVE) - Parents and guardians of students within the New Albany Floyd County School district were given updated guidance on masking policy for the current school year.

Students in NAFC returned to class Tuesday with an optional mask policy, with masks recommended but not required. For staff, masks were only required for those who were unvaccinated and only within NAFC buildings.

On Sunday, a letter was sent out by superintendent Brad Snyder, stating there have been “significant” staff and student positives as the Delta variant has caused increased numbers of COVID cases.

“In the fight against COVID-19, we know our actions (schools) will not eliminate the spread, but we do believe there are measures that can help reduce this spread and keep more kids in school,” Snyder said in the letter. “Virtual instruction is not our desired outcome and one we hope to avoid by using preventative measures.”

NAFC announced they would now be following Indiana’s color-coding system in creating school guidance against the spread of COVID.

Regardless of color-coding, NAFC would still require unvaccinated adults to wear facial coverings in buildings and requiring face coverings for all students and staff on school buses.

As of Sunday, Floyd County is currently coded yellow, meaning students who are not fully vaccinated are now strongly recommended to wear a face covering. NAFC said it would be optional during the school day.

The full NAFC Color Code Policy is listed below:

Blue: Staff and students who are not fully vaccinated are recommended to wear a face covering; however, it will be optional during the school day.

Yellow: Students who are not fully vaccinated are strongly recommended / encouraged to wear a face covering; however, it will be optional during the school day.

Orange: Face coverings will be required for all staff and students on school buses and indoors, unless a medical situation dictates otherwise.

Red: Face coverings are required for all staff and students on school buses and indoors, unless a medical situation warrants otherwise.  Visitors will not be permitted beyond the main office area.

“We believe these steps will assist in reducing the spread and reduce the number of students missing school due to quarantine,” Snyder said in the letter.

The school district announced it would continue following state guidelines for contact tracing and social distancing, and would adjust guidelines as more data is gathered.

