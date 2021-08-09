Support Local Businesses
Newburg church offers free haircuts for students heading back to school

Four licensed barbers were on hand to give students 18 and under a haircut or a quick trim before class begins in a few days.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students heading back to school got a chance to sport a fresh new look with the help of a Newburg neighborhood church.

The Newburg Church of Christ, located on East Indian Trail, hosted a free haircutting event Monday afternoon.

Four licensed barbers were on hand to give students 18 and under a haircut or a quick trim before class begins in a few days.

The minister of the church, Bryan C. Jones, said haircuts can offer a bit of self-confidence for students.

“Haircuts are expensive,” Jones said. “We’re in a pandemic. And we wanted to take the load off.”

Laprecious Mitchell, mother of a JCPS student, brought her son in for a haircut. She said the new cut would give him a popularity boost.

“My first grader, he’s the ladies man,” Mitchell said. “Fresh hair cut, he’s going to go in and pick him out about four or five girlfriends on the first day of school.”

JCPS students will return to class on Wednesday, August 11.

