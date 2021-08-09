Norton Healthcare expands COVID testing after increased demand

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Immediate Care Centers are experiencing spikes in people seeking tests for COVID-19.

Hospital officials said all locations reported increased numbers, which led to long wait times. Some people at the Lyndon location on Herr Lane told WAVE 3 News they waited more than three hours.

“I should have known when looking at the opportunities and availability online, but I thought that was maybe a typo or fluke,” Shannon Jones said. “I got here before they opened and seven people are already waiting.”

Craig Johnson with Norton Medical Group said they’re shifting team members around to keep up with the demand. That includes adding lines at the express services center and expanding options at immediate care centers for people who only need COVID tests, not doctors.

“We will continue to make sure we’ve got these options available and expand where we need so we can get patients to the right level of care appropriate,” Johnson said. “If they only need a test, having those express options and expanding on that. If they need to talk to a provider, having the ability to do that via telehealth.”

Norton offers PCR tests and rapid tests at their locations. Both of those tests only reveal a positive or negative COVID case; they don’t show if a positive case is the Delta variant. The samples are sent to the state, which determines if they’ll be tested further.

The hospital said right now, Delta is the dominant variant and makes up for at least 90 percent of cases statewide.

