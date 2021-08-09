Support Local Businesses
Prosecutors want the right suspect in prison for 1993 murder case

An innocent man spent nearly a decade in prison for a crime he did not commit.
An innocent man spent nearly a decade in prison for a crime he did not commit.(WDBJ7)
By Phylicia Ashley
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:48 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An innocent man spent nearly a decade in prison for a crime he did not commit.

Edwin Chandler was accused of killing a store clerk, Brenda Whitfield, 25, in 1993. After a coerced confession and untested physical evidence came to light, Chandler was free.

After a bottle left behind by the shooter was tested, Percy Phillips became the primary suspect.

Phillips recently served out his sentence in another homicide. Now, prosecutors want him behind bars again.

A court hearing Monday decided a judge will determine on Aug 18, what happens to the commonwealth’s bond motion to get Phillips in custody.

Chandler’s case was originally investigated by ex-LMPD detective Mark Handy, who pled guilty to charges of perjury and tampering with evidence. Handy admitted to wrongdoings in three murder investigations.

