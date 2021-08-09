Support Local Businesses
Racing Louisville beats Kansas City 3-1

Racing Louisville FC will begin play in the spring of 2021 as an expansion franchise in the...
Racing Louisville FC will begin play in the spring of 2021 as an expansion franchise in the National Women's Soccer League.(Source: Racing Louisville FC)
By Jonathan Lintner
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE - Savannah McCaskill served up a pair of assists, Nadia Nadim and Cheyna Matthews scored their first club goals, and Racing Louisville FC got back into the win column Sunday at the midpoint of its inaugural season.

The lades in lavender posted a 3-1 victory over fellow NWSL expansion side Kansas City in front of 5,843 fans on a steamy afternoon at Lynn Family Stadium.

The result — which improved Racing to 4-6-2 — also bumped the club’s points total to 14. That’s on pace to eclipse the Orlando Pride’s 19 from 2016 as the most for an expansion team in the NWSL. As it stands, the total is also only four points from the playoff cut line.

“Very proud of the girls,” said Racing head coach Christy Holly. “Middle of the day kickoff, which makes it very difficult, but i think the biggest thing that stands out to me is going into the second half, there’s an opportunity for us to feel sorry for ourselves and fold. We just lost Gemma (Bonner) with stitches, we conceded a goal with the last kick of the first half, and for them to take it on board and respond the way they did is a testament to every single one in that locker room.

“They deserve so much credit for the way they approached it, managed it and overcame it.”

McCaskill was crucial in the win with end-to-end play. In the 42nd minute, she crossed from wide left for a one-touch goal by Ebony Salmon. McCaskill did it again in the 55th minute, this time from the right side leading to a Nadim header and goal.

Matthews — a mother of two, with her second son born in December — nearly opened her account in the 69th minute seconds after subbing on with a steal and laser of a shot just wide. In the 86th minute, she finished the job, turning Kansas City over again, juking out the opposing goalkeeper and walking in a goal.

“Being out here, especially coming back after having kids, is all very much a blessing that I look forward to everyday,” Matthews said.

Michelle Betos preserved the lead in the game’s waning moments with a pair of leaping stoppage-time saves, just two of her eight on the afternoon.

Racing was efficient, converting on all three of its shots on target. The ladies in lavender also controlled more of the ball with 53.7% of possession held. McCaskill attempted half of Louisville’s 16 crosses.

Sunday’s game opened Racing’s busiest month of the season consisting of five games — four in NWSL play and another in The Women’s Cup, the four-team tournament Aug. 18-21 at Lynn Family Stadium including FC Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain.

“I think this is a really talented group,” Nadim said. “One thing that has stood out to me so far is the heart and the desire to work and to improve, which i appreciate. I don’t want to be a part of a team that’s filled with prima donnas and ones that expect world championships before the game is even played.

“I want to be on a team where you grind, you build and you get better. I love to be in this kind of environment because that’s how my mindset is. It’s a new team, it’s going to take time to be where we want to be and I think we’re on our way slowly.

“I think we’re starting to be more dominating in the game with the ball. Decision making is getting better and now we just have to start adding up the last 5, 10% that I know we’re capable of and after that it’s going to be good.”

Before The Women’s Cup opens, Racing travels to play NJ/NY Gotham FC at 5 p.m. next Sunday.

