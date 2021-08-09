Sen. Rand Paul: ‘No one should follow the CDC’s antiscience mask mandates’
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 12:55 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
(WKYT) - Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky says we are at a “moment of truth” and “a crossroads” in dealing with the pandemic.
He detailed his stance in a Twitter video that lasts several minutes:
Sen. Paul criticized President Joe Biden and Dr. Anthony Fauci.
Paul also says he thinks school districts should keep students in-person and, if they don’t, Paul says he will hold up every bill in the Senate with an amendment to de-fund public schools.
Paul was the first U.S. senator to announce he contracted COVID-19.
Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.