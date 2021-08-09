Southern Indiana inmate told EMTs her clothes felt like they were ‘on fire’ before dying

SEYMOUR, Ind. (WAVE) - When EMTs saw Ta’neasha Chappell at Jackson County Jail, they knew something was wrong immediately. According to the ambulance report, Chappell, 23, had taken her clothes off because she said she felt like they were “on fire.”

According to the report, the incident happened on July 16, the day Chappell was transported to Schneck Medical Center in Seymour where she later died.

PREVIOUS STORIES

Chappell was being held at the Jackson County Jail after a chase and arrest on shoplifting charges. Her family said she had warned them that she felt she was in danger at the facility.

Before she died, Chappell’s ambulance report states she was alert and conscious, but it she was not speaking, rather nodding yes or no when responding to questions. EMTs also noticed that her eyes, bottom lip, and left chest were yellow, a sign of jaundice.

The document also states that jail officers told responding EMTs that Chappell began feeling sick that morning, though an ambulance not called until later; she arrived at the hospital at 3:52 p.m.

The family’s attorney, Sam Aguiar, said he believes Chappell was sick the night before and called for help, but no one came.

Attorneys for Chappell’s family said they are waiting on the results of the autopsy conducted by Kentucky State Police to determine her cause of death. An independent autopsy has also been requested by the family.

