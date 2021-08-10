Support Local Businesses
Bullitt County school board mandates masks on eve of new school year

By Jerrica Valtierra
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 11:00 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Bullitt County Board of Education discussed and decided on Monday evening that students and staff will have to wear masks to start out the 2021-2022 academic school year. Board members said the decision came down to two factors: keeping children alive and keeping children in class.

The district has quarantined 86 students and teachers before the first day of school, according to Bullitt County School District Superintendent Dr. Jesse Bacon.

“We hope (masking) is going to be temporary,” Bacon said. “It does give us the best chance for the prolonged period of in-person learning. As soon as we can let our students take those masks down, we’ll be happy to do that.”

He said the mask mandate is subject to change depending on the rise or increase in cases.

During the unanimous vote, parents in the meeting voiced their confusion about whether they could provide input on the decision.

“Do we not get an opportunity to ask questions during this meeting?” asked a concerned mother. “So, we all listen to you discuss, and this is worthless for us?”

She requested not to be identified, but she said she was interested in knowing what protocols were in place for students based on their vaccination status and quarantining.

According to Bacon, if a student is exposed to a COVID case but is vaccinated and doesn’t show signs or symptoms, there will be no need for them to quarantine.

However, on the school district’s website, it states if a student, vaccinated or not, becomes infected with COVID, there are strict guidelines to follow. Click here to view the district’s COVID protocols.

A mother of three students who spent days emailing teachers, principals, and even school board members, Cherie Beattie, said she applauds the decision taken by the school board.

“It’s because people haven’t been doing their part,” Beattie said. “It’s been a year and a half we should be over this. I went to my kids open houses I saw one other kid wearing a mask. There were about 300 kids there. It was alarming.”

Bacon described the upcoming school year as an all-or-nothing situation. He said if cases get out of control, and too many staff or teachers are out, the schools may have to shut down and revert to virtual learning. There are 10 built-in days allotted, usually used for snow days, but if there are a rise in cases, they could be used for COVID shutdowns. However, any time beyond those 10-days will need to be made up at the end of the year.

