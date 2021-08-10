Support Local Businesses
Bullitt County Schools return to class with masks on

North Bullitt High School Students are greeted by Asst. Principal Dr. Jessica Sturgeon.
North Bullitt High School Students are greeted by Asst. Principal Dr. Jessica Sturgeon.
By Sean Baute
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Bullitt County Schools started a new school year Tuesday, one day after the county’s school board voted to require face coverings inside all school buildings.

Teachers are glad to be back, like North Bullitt High School Assistant Principal Dr. Jessica Sturgeon.

“We’re just excited,” Sturgeon said. “It’s a nervous excitement, but we’re just excited to get our students back in the building.”`

Some students haven’t been in a school building in over a year and a half.

Mandey Lee is the mother of both a North Bullitt freshman and sophomore. It’s the first time inside the high school for either student after a year of online learning.

”Today feels normal,” Lee said. “We found out we had to wear masks, which is totally fine. They would do whatever to get back in school right now.”

Other parents look for normal days too, but say it’s not this day.

“I think it’s hard on the kids, and they’ve been all summer without them,” parent Kim Gathof said.

Gathof is also teacher in another local district.

“They’ve been playing sports without them,” Gathof said. “I just feel like it’s a little bit of a hindrance, It’s hard to teach with them on as well, so I feel for the teachers too.”

Regardless of how the school year is starting, school administrators have said they’re putting their best foot forward.

“We’re really prepared for what’s in store for us,” Sturgeon said, “so we’re just going to take in stride.”

Safety protocols are in place other than masking as well.

Students who come in contact with COVID-19 don’t have to quarantine for 14 days if they are not showing symptoms, but if they contract COVID-19, there are strict guidelines they’ll have to follow.

You can find a link to those guidelines here.

