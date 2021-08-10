Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Ethan the dog ‘doing very well’, family says seizures have stopped

Jeff Callaway posted Thursday that Ethan’s personality is “back in full swing” and that his...
Jeff Callaway posted Thursday that Ethan’s personality is “back in full swing” and that his seizures seem to be gone for now.(EthanAlmighty - Facebook)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ethan the dog’s family said he is doing well after facing a health scare due to neurological issues.

Ethan’s owner Jeff Callaway posted Thursday that Ethan’s personality is “back in full swing” and that his seizures seem to be gone for now.

(Story continues below post)

His health continues to be monitored after initial tests revealed brain damage, likely coming from Ethan’s extreme starvation before being rescued by Kentucky Humane Society earlier in the year.

Callaway said Ethan has been coming in to work with him to KHS and spends time saying hello to visitors or meeting up with the veterinarians within vet services.

“I can’t say it enough, Ethan has the best extended family in the world,” Callaway said in the post.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Among the attorneys taking on Ta’neasha Chappell’s family’s case is civil rights lawyer Ben...
Southern Indiana inmate told EMTs her clothes felt like they were ‘on fire’ before dying
The shooting was reported around 8:35 p.m. Sunday, Corydon Police Department chief Matt...
2 dead in murder-suicide in Corydon
The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Child’s mother testifies in JCPS bus-dragging trial
MetroSafe dispatchers said calls came in around 4:56 p.m. to the 4800 block of Outer Loop on...
LMPD: Shots fired at Jefferson Mall
An eviction sit out after tenant did not pay rent.
‘I don’t have anywhere to go’: A look into Louisville’s eviction crisis

Latest News

For the 2021 Abbey Road on the River, organizers say everyone will have to show proof of being...
Meeting COVID requirements necessary to attend Abbey Road on the River
Ronald McDonald House of Kentuckiana received the donations on Monday morning at the...
Ronald McDonald House receives donation supporting families with hospitalized children
An eviction sit out after tenant did not pay rent.
‘I don’t have anywhere to go’: A look into Louisville’s eviction crisis
A music studio in downtown Louisville is now helping to keep his name alive, hoping to slow...
Louisville musician killed in shooting inspires recording studio hoping to halt gun violence