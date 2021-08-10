FORECAST: Few strong thunderstorms at times

ALERT DAY: THURSDAY (8/12) for heat

WEATHER HEADLINES

SEVERE RISK: It will exist with any thunderstorm cluster that can develop over the next 2-3 days

HEAT: Highs in the 90s will push the heat index to around 100° today and Wednesday and up to 105° Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Isolated thunderstorms this morning, otherwise it will heat up into the 90s later today. We’ll watch for another thunderstorm risk toward evening.

Scattered strong thunderstorms may roll in from the west during the evening, but it’s too early to know the local impacts from this as the track is not locked in. Stay close to the forecast updates.

The highest storm chance on Wednesday may very well end up being in the morning with more of an isolated pop-up thunderstorm development possible during the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 90s during the heating of the day.

Warm and muggy Wednesday night with lows in the 70s.

Looking ahead, we’ll be watching the tropics as a system moves in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. With our Friday front weakening to the south of us during that time, some influence from the tropics could be felt by early next week. We’ll be watching it carefully.

