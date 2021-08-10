Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: Few strong thunderstorms at times

By Brian Goode
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ALERT DAY: THURSDAY (8/12) for heat
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • SEVERE RISK: It will exist with any thunderstorm cluster that can develop over the next 2-3 days
  • HEAT: Highs in the 90s will push the heat index to around 100° today and Wednesday and up to 105° Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Isolated thunderstorms this morning, otherwise it will heat up into the 90s later today. We’ll watch for another thunderstorm risk toward evening.

Scattered strong thunderstorms may roll in from the west during the evening, but it’s too early to know the local impacts from this as the track is not locked in. Stay close to the forecast updates.

The highest storm chance on Wednesday may very well end up being in the morning with more of an isolated pop-up thunderstorm development possible during the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 90s during the heating of the day.

Warm and muggy Wednesday night with lows in the 70s.

Looking ahead, we’ll be watching the tropics as a system moves in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. With our Friday front weakening to the south of us during that time, some influence from the tropics could be felt by early next week. We’ll be watching it carefully.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 8/10 4AM
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 8/10 4AM

Most Read

Among the attorneys taking on Ta’neasha Chappell’s family’s case is civil rights lawyer Ben...
Southern Indiana inmate told EMTs her clothes felt like they were ‘on fire’ before dying
The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Child’s mother testifies in JCPS bus-dragging trial
The shooting was reported around 8:35 p.m. Sunday, Corydon Police Department chief Matt...
2 dead in murder-suicide in Corydon
MetroSafe dispatchers said calls came in around 4:56 p.m. to the 4800 block of Outer Loop on...
LMPD: Shots fired at Jefferson Mall
An eviction sit out after tenant did not pay rent.
‘I don’t have anywhere to go’: A look into Louisville’s eviction crisis

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 8/10 4AM
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 8/10 4AM
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/9
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/9
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/9
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/3
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/3