Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: Hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms

By Kevin Harned
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ALERT DAYS
  • THURSDAY (8/12) Heat Index Above 105°
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Hot and humid with heat index values above 100°
  • Scattered thunderstorms produce heavy rain, lightning & gusty winds for some
  • A bit cooler and less humid by the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While we’ll be mainly dry this evening, overnight a complex of storms moving southeast from Illinois will give us a chance of thunderstorms early Wednesday morning. These potential storms will be fading as they arrive, so the severe weather chance is low.

By midday Wednesday any morning storm activity should be out of the way, leaving us with a hot and drier afternoon in the lower to middle 90s. Heat index values will reach over 100° during the peak heating of the day.

Contrary to previous overnights, Wednesday night looks a bit drier but also much warmer. Lows will struggle to drop below the upper 70s in the city of Louisville by Thursday morning.

Thursday is a WAVE 3 News Alert Day due to heat index values that may exceed 105° for a few hours in the afternoon. Take plenty of breaks and stay hydrated if working outside! A small, pop-up storm chance will be around Thursday afternoon.

A break from the heat will occur by the weekend thanks to a cold front arriving on Friday. This front will spark showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon/evening. Highs from the 90s will fall to highs in the 80s over the weekend.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WAVE 3 News chief meteorologist Kevin Harned
Grab-N-Go: Tuesday, Aug. 10 Evening forecast

Most Read

Among the attorneys taking on Ta’neasha Chappell’s family’s case is civil rights lawyer Ben...
Southern Indiana inmate told EMTs her clothes felt like they were ‘on fire’ before dying
The shooting was reported around 8:35 p.m. Sunday, Corydon Police Department chief Matt...
2 dead in murder-suicide in Corydon
The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Child’s mother testifies in JCPS bus-dragging trial
MetroSafe dispatchers said calls came in around 4:56 p.m. to the 4800 block of Outer Loop on...
LMPD: Shots fired at Jefferson Mall
An eviction sit out after tenant did not pay rent.
‘I don’t have anywhere to go’: A look into Louisville’s eviction crisis

Latest News

WAVE 3 News chief meteorologist Kevin Harned
Grab-N-Go: Tuesday, Aug. 10 Evening forecast
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/10
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/10
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/10
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/9