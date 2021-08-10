FORECAST: Hot and humid with scattered thunderstorms

ALERT DAYS

THURSDAY (8/12) Heat Index Above 105°

WEATHER HEADLINES

Hot and humid with heat index values above 100°

Scattered thunderstorms produce heavy rain, lightning & gusty winds for some

A bit cooler and less humid by the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While we’ll be mainly dry this evening, overnight a complex of storms moving southeast from Illinois will give us a chance of thunderstorms early Wednesday morning. These potential storms will be fading as they arrive, so the severe weather chance is low.

By midday Wednesday any morning storm activity should be out of the way, leaving us with a hot and drier afternoon in the lower to middle 90s. Heat index values will reach over 100° during the peak heating of the day.

Contrary to previous overnights, Wednesday night looks a bit drier but also much warmer. Lows will struggle to drop below the upper 70s in the city of Louisville by Thursday morning.

Thursday is a WAVE 3 News Alert Day due to heat index values that may exceed 105° for a few hours in the afternoon. Take plenty of breaks and stay hydrated if working outside! A small, pop-up storm chance will be around Thursday afternoon.

A break from the heat will occur by the weekend thanks to a cold front arriving on Friday. This front will spark showers and thunderstorms Friday afternoon/evening. Highs from the 90s will fall to highs in the 80s over the weekend.

