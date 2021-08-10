Support Local Businesses
FORECAST: Scattered showers and thunderstorms stick around

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ALERT DAY: THURSDAY (8/12) for heat
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • SEVERE RISK: Any thunderstorm cluster that develops over the next 2-3 days could become strong
  • HEAT: Highs in the 90s push the heat index to around 100° today and Wednesday; heat index near 105° Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms remain in the forecast this afternoon. Some thunderstorms may be strong with heavy rain and strong winds. Highs top out in the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon.

Scattered strong thunderstorms may roll in from the west tonight; these look to weaken as they push east. Lows tonight fall into the 70s across the region.

While the best rain chance Wednesday looks to be in the morning, isolated downpours are still possible during the afternoon. Highs top out in the low 90s tomorrow afternoon, but the humidity will make it feel like close to 100°. Wednesday night features partly cloudy skies and lows in the 70s.

Looking ahead, we’ll be watching the tropics as a system moves in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. With our Friday front weakening to the south of us during that time, some influence from the tropics could be felt by early next week. We’ll be watching it carefully.

Meteorologist Tawana Andrew has your latest forecast.
Grab-N-Go Forecast: Tuesday Midday, August 10, 2021

