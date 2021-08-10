Support Local Businesses
Franklin Square Elementary moves to eLearning due to quarantining students, staff

Greater Clark County Schools announced earlier in the week over 1,100 students instructed to...
Greater Clark County Schools announced earlier in the week over 1,100 students instructed to complete a 14-day quarantine.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Greater Clark County school Franklin Square Elementary will move to eLearning for the rest of the week due to the number of students and staff quarantining, according to a letter obtained by the News & Tribune.

The letter sent out to parents and staff gives instructions on how to pick up work for the rest of the week. The elementary school is expected to resume in-person instruction on Monday, according to the letter.

Greater Clark County Schools announced earlier in the week that there had been more than 70 cases of COVID-19 within the district, with over 1,100 students instructed to complete a 14-day quarantine due to contact tracing.

The school district has around 10,300 students. The News & Tribune said around 487 students were expected to enroll in Franklin Square Elementary this year.

