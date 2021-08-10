Franklin Square Elementary moves to eLearning due to quarantining students, staff

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - Greater Clark County school Franklin Square Elementary will move to eLearning for the rest of the week due to the number of students and staff quarantining, according to a letter obtained by the News & Tribune.

The letter sent out to parents and staff gives instructions on how to pick up work for the rest of the week. The elementary school is expected to resume in-person instruction on Monday, according to the letter.

Greater Clark County Schools announced earlier in the week that there had been more than 70 cases of COVID-19 within the district, with over 1,100 students instructed to complete a 14-day quarantine due to contact tracing.

The school district has around 10,300 students. The News & Tribune said around 487 students were expected to enroll in Franklin Square Elementary this year.

