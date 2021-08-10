Support Local Businesses
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/10

By Brian Goode
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:25 AM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
More scattered downpours today and thunderstorms. Some locally heavy and a few could turn stronger later today.

We’ll be watching for a late evening/overnight batch that could move in as well.

Otherwise, the heat and humidity will rule the rest of the weekend. In fact the heat index could get to advisory level. Something we’ll be watching carefully.

The longer term is adjusting a bit thanks to the tropics. The video will go into more detail on that.

