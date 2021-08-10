Hot with COVID cases, Louisville Metro hits the red zone

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Louisville Metro is on high alert with Jefferson County in the red zone again in the COVID pandemic.

Hospitalizations, ICU admissions and deaths are all up drastically in just one week. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer’s latest COVID update shared where the city is and where it’s going when it comes to your health and safety.

How long will the delta variant stay around? Doctors and city officials said two things can happen. It can hang around as long as the original strain did last last year or pass through quickly, even with those two options Fischer said we don’t know if something else will hit after.

In just one week, officials said there have been 1,916 new COVID cases and 10 more people have died in Louisville.

“COVID-19 is still a deadly serious issue,” Fischer said, “not just in our city but we’re seeing it in the south of us. Our community had 11 patients in the ICU today its 38. It’s almost quadrupled.”

Currently, the largest numbers of positive cases are in persons age 20 to 44. Officials say there’s an increase in our most vaccinated group, those 64 years and older.

Just over 58 percent of the Metro has the first dose, and 55 percent are fully vaccinated. The county is back in the red zone and Mayor Fischer and Dr. Jon Klein, Vice President of Research at the University of Louisville School of Medicines, said it was avoidable, with the vaccine.

“There are two groups of people,” Klein said. “I talk to the first group simply is not going to get vaccinated no matter what is said or done and there are people like that who were against all vaccinations before the pandemic. But three is a good group of people that are still persuadable and want to have questions answered.”

Only 16 of Kentucky’s 120 counties are not in the red right now. The public health department said 91 percent of positive cases came from traveling and events.

At this point, officials said we should slow down on large gatherings, but right now, there are no official restrictions or new recommendations.

Doctors said the most disturbing impact of the pandemic right now is the turn of impacts on children. More children are going to the hospital than before. Doctors state it’s because those under 12 who cannot get vaccinated are relying on their communities to keep them safe. Doctors said we could see FDA approval on the Pfizer vaccine as soon as labor day and they hope that helps more people get the shot.

When it comes to breakthrough cases ,with vaccinated people still catching and testing positive for COVID. State and health officials said breakthrough cases are still at just 1 percent nationally. And as more people get vaccinated that number may rise accordingly.

