JCPS unveils transportation plans for upcoming school year

Parents can call JCPS hotline with transportation questions
More than 65,000 students are expected to be transported twice a day every day this school year.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:49 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The 2021-2022 school year is almost here for Jefferson County Public School students and families, and the district said it is ready when it comes to transportation.

JCPS provided parents with updates on bus transportation Friday, saying all 771 routes will be covered as classes begin Wednesday.

More than 65,000 students are expected to be transported twice a day every day this school year, JCPS said.

The district will be following CDC guidelines for students and staff riding the bus, requiring masks at all times unless a medical waiver is on file. Hand sanitizer will be available, with seats and high touch areas cleaned between routes, JCPS said.

Students will also be assigned seats to help with contact tracing.

JCPS said initiatives and incentives, such as a $5000 stipend and a $6 shift differential for this school year has helped increase the number of bus drivers.

“Incentives like these have helped JCPS keep most of our experienced drivers and recruit new ones for the upcoming school year,” JCPS chief operations officer Chris Perkins said in a release. “We’re also grateful for schools being flexible and collaborating with us to ensure we have every route, for every child who rides a bus, covered as we start the school year.”

Parents or guardians who need information on their child’s bus number or bus stop will be able to call (502) 485-RIDE (7433) to speak with a member of the JCPS team.

The hotline will be available throughout the week at these times:

  • August 9 - 7 a.m.-5 p.m.
  • August 10 - 7 a.m.-6 p.m.
  • August 11 - 6 a.m.-7 p.m. (or final clear)
  • August 12 - 7 a.m.-6 p.m. (or final clear)
  • August 13 - 7 a.m.-5 p.m. (or final clear)

Information can also be found on the JCPS Bus Finder website.

