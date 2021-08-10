Support Local Businesses
KSP responds to TikTok video showing trooper standing by as two people pin down man

Kentucky State Police
Kentucky State Police(WBKO)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 7:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - A TikTok video is being questioned in Eastern Kentucky as it shows two men pinning a person down while a state trooper watches.

Kentucky State Police Commander, Public Affairs, Sergeant Billy Gregory sent WYMT a statement responding to the viral video:

“On June 21, a KSP trooper responded to assist with a situation in a parking lot in Hazard. The trooper spoke with the individual’s caregivers and took appropriate action to de-escalate the situation by utilizing Crisis Intervention Training, a program developed by the National Alliance on Mental Illness, that allowed the caregivers to use their training to prevent the individual from harming himself or others. EMS responded to the scene and transported the individual to the hospital where he was treated and released.”

In the video, poster “@the_savage_lokius” questions why a trooper was filmed standing by as two white men pinned a Black male, whose age is not known, down on the pavement of a parking lot.

“I’m going to show this video because we don’t have any context of what is happening, but a police officer is definitely standing there doing nothing,” the poster said before showing video of the incident. The poster encouraged anyone in the Hazard area to help figure out what happened.

Kentucky law states that the use of physical force by a parent, guardian or caregiver is “justifiable” when the defendant believes that force is necessary to “promote the welfare” of a minor or mentally disabled person and when the force is not used with the intent or risk of causing “death, serious physical injury, disfigurement, extreme pain, or extreme mental distress.”

