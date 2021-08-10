Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Louisville toddler participates in COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial

Louisville toddler Norah Nitzken is one of a few thousand Americans selected to participate in...
Louisville toddler Norah Nitzken is one of a few thousand Americans selected to participate in Pfizer’s and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial for children.(Provided)
By Elizabeth Pace
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville toddler is one of a few thousand Americans selected to participate in Pfizer’s and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial for children.

The trial began in March to administer injections to children between the ages of 6 months and 11 years. Each child completed blood work and received an injection that was either the COVID-19 vaccine or a placebo dose. It was not made aware to the participants which dose they received. Parents were asked to log their child’s health and monitor any potential side effects every day online.

“We got signed up and got a call back four months later,” Hannah Nitzken said. “We thought surely we wouldn’t get in but we’re one of about 4,000 families that got a call.”

Nitzken’s 14-month-old daughter, Norah, was selected to participate in the trial. She received her first injection in the first week of August, and will go back for a second dose next week. So far, Nitzken said her daughter has not had an abnormal reaction.

“She was a little fussy and ran a very low-grade temperature, but she was pretty normal,” Nitzken said. “Honestly, so we’ll have to get back with you in six months because honestly toddlers are pretty fussy and warm a lot anyways.”

If Norah received the placebo, she will be first in line to register for the vaccine in a few months.

Health experts said Pfizer’s COVID vaccine trial is the same process other pharmaceutical companies have used to development other vaccines, like the flu shot. They test it in three phases with adults, then adolescents and children. If the pediatric trial shows good results and gets emergency-use authorization from the FDA, children ages 6 months to 11 years will have access to the vaccine.

“We feel strongly that vaccines save lives and any age is a good age to be protected against COVID-19,” Nitzken said.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Among the attorneys taking on Ta’neasha Chappell’s family’s case is civil rights lawyer Ben...
Southern Indiana inmate told EMTs her clothes felt like they were ‘on fire’ before dying
The shooting was reported around 8:35 p.m. Sunday, Corydon Police Department chief Matt...
2 dead in murder-suicide in Corydon
The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Child’s mother testifies in JCPS bus-dragging trial
MetroSafe dispatchers said calls came in around 4:56 p.m. to the 4800 block of Outer Loop on...
LMPD: Shots fired at Jefferson Mall
An eviction sit out after tenant did not pay rent.
‘I don’t have anywhere to go’: A look into Louisville’s eviction crisis

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Beshear signs executive order mandating masks for all individuals in Ky. schools
To help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, JCPS has developed a multi-layered safety plan...
JCPS outlines contact tracing, other COVID safety protocols
Kentucky governor Andy Beshear.
WATCH LIVE : Gov. Beshear’s August 10 COVID Delta variant briefing
In just one week, Louisville Metro officials said there have been 1,916 new COVID cases and 10...
Hot with COVID cases, Louisville Metro hits the red zone