Louisville toddler participates in COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville toddler is one of a few thousand Americans selected to participate in Pfizer’s and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial for children.

The trial began in March to administer injections to children between the ages of 6 months and 11 years. Each child completed blood work and received an injection that was either the COVID-19 vaccine or a placebo dose. It was not made aware to the participants which dose they received. Parents were asked to log their child’s health and monitor any potential side effects every day online.

“We got signed up and got a call back four months later,” Hannah Nitzken said. “We thought surely we wouldn’t get in but we’re one of about 4,000 families that got a call.”

Nitzken’s 14-month-old daughter, Norah, was selected to participate in the trial. She received her first injection in the first week of August, and will go back for a second dose next week. So far, Nitzken said her daughter has not had an abnormal reaction.

“She was a little fussy and ran a very low-grade temperature, but she was pretty normal,” Nitzken said. “Honestly, so we’ll have to get back with you in six months because honestly toddlers are pretty fussy and warm a lot anyways.”

If Norah received the placebo, she will be first in line to register for the vaccine in a few months.

Health experts said Pfizer’s COVID vaccine trial is the same process other pharmaceutical companies have used to development other vaccines, like the flu shot. They test it in three phases with adults, then adolescents and children. If the pediatric trial shows good results and gets emergency-use authorization from the FDA, children ages 6 months to 11 years will have access to the vaccine.

“We feel strongly that vaccines save lives and any age is a good age to be protected against COVID-19,” Nitzken said.

