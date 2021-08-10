Masks required in New Albany-Floyd County Schools as county moves to code ‘orange’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Floyd County has been placed in the orange zone on Indiana’s official COVID map, prompting officials within the New Albany-Floyd County Consolidated School Corporation to mandate masks for all students, teachers, staff, and visitors in all buildings and on buses.

Those with medical exemptions do not have to wear a face covering, according to NAFCS Superintendent Brad Snyder.

During the week, the Indiana COVID map updates with the percentage of new positives and the rate of new cases per 100,000 residents for the seven-day period.

A day ahead of the county’s official color change on the state website, Floyd County Health Officer Dr. Tom Harris confirmed to the News & Tribune that the county had already been declared orange.

Snyder announced Sunday that masks would be required in schools if the county moved to code orange. If moved to code red, masks would be mandated and visitors would not be allowed inside buildings beyond their front offices.

The NAFCS color code COVID-19 policy is as follows:

Blue: Students and staff who are not fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask during the school day, but it is optional.

Yellow: Students and staff who are not fully vaccinated are strongly encouraged to wear a mask during the school day, but it is optional.

Orange: All staff and students must wear masks on school buses and in classrooms unless they are unable to for medical reasons.

Red: All staff and students must wear masks on school buses and in classrooms unless they are unable to for medical reasons. Visitors will only be allowed in the main office area.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.