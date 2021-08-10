Support Local Businesses
Meeting COVID requirements necessary to attend Abbey Road on the River

For the 2021 Abbey Road on the River, organizers say everyone will have to show proof of being...
For the 2021 Abbey Road on the River, organizers say everyone will have to show proof of being fully COVID-19 vaccinated or having a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of attending.(Source: WAVE 3 News)
By Charles Gazaway
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - If you are planning to attend this year’s Abbey Road on the River, you’ll need to show some proof of your COVID-19 status.

Organizers of the Labor Day Weekend event announced today that attendees will need to have proof they are fully COVID-19 vaccinated or have had a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours of attending.

In a statement, event organizers say the announcement comes “after months of closely monitoring other live entertainment events and music festivals and weeks of planning and consulting with City and health officials. Organizers will continue to evaluate the situation, with the health and safety of patrons being the number one priority.”

While all festival events and concerts will be held outdoors for the first time, the requirement also extends to all festival staff and performing bands.

At the current time, wearing of masks will not be a requirement for fully vaccinated festival patrons in outdoor spaces, but their use is encouraged when in a congregated area. Masks are encouraged for children 12 and under while on the playground or in crowded areas.

The number of hand sanitizer and hand washing stations at the venue will be increased and crews will do frequent cleanings in high touch areas.

For a full list of Abbey Road on the River guidelines, click here.

Single day tickets start at $25 online with promo code WAVE 3 News. That includes free admission for a guest age 10 and under.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
