Reward for arrest in case of JCSO deputy’s death grows to $75,000

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Deputy Brandon Shirley was shot in his unmarked vehicle while...
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Deputy Brandon Shirley was shot in his unmarked vehicle while working security at a car lot.
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An additional $25,000 has been added to a reward being offered for information leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects who killed a Jefferson County Sheriff’s Deputy.

Louisville Metro Police, the FBI, and the ATF have said top priority is being put on the investigation of sheriff’s deputy Brandon Shirley’s death. Shirley was shot and killed while working off-duty as security at a car lot on Thursday.

A $50,000 reward had been offered leading to the arrest of the suspect or suspects involved. Now, the Louisville Metro Police Foundation announced an additional $25,000 is being donated to the reward fund.

LMPF confirmed the board voted to add the funds to the current reward, which is now totaled at $75,000.

No additional information has been released in the investigation. Officials said anyone who has any details relating to the case can report them to LMPD, the FBI, and the ATF.

Visitation for Deputy Shirley was Tuesday at Owen Funeral Home. There will be a funeral service Wednesday at noon at Southeast Christian Church on Blankenbaker Parkway. Afterwards, Shirley will be laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

