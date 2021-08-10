Ronald McDonald House receives donation supporting families with hospitalized children

Support Local Businesses
Ronald McDonald House of Kentuckiana received the donations on Monday morning at the organization’s Louisville location, supplied by Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives.(WAVE 3 News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Thousands of dollars in supplies and cash donations were provided to a local non-profit supporting hospitalized children and their families.

Ronald McDonald House of Kentuckiana received the donations on Monday morning at the organization’s Louisville location, supplied by Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives.

For five years, the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives has launched drives in support of the houses in Louisville and Lexington.

Monetary donations, as well as food pantry items, health products, cleaning supplies and more were collected for families who stay in the location while their children are hospitalized at Norton Children’s Hospital.

“The Ronald McDonald House Charities provide comfort to families during one of the most distressing times imaginable, when a child is sick and in the hospital,” Sha Phillips of Kentucky’s Touchstone Energy Cooperatives said in a release. “We are proud of our employees who are helping Ronald McDonald Houses provide a ‘home-away-from-home’ for these families.”

Employees and co-op members raised over $3000 in cash and supplies for the home.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

