Shooting between Limerick, Old Louisville under investigation

By Shellie Sylvestri
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot between Limerick and Old Louisville Tuesday afternoon. The shooting is being investigated by Louisville Metro Police Department officers.

LMPD Officer Beth Ruoff said they responded around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday to the shooting on West Oak Street. A man who was found shot was not seriously injured but was brought to University Hospital for treatment.

LMPD 4th Division officers are investigating the shooting and there are no suspects in custody, Ruoff said.

Anyone with information should call the LMPD Anonymous Tip Line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

