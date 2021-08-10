Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

A typical JCPS school day will look different this year

By Olivia Russell
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools will open for full-time instruction on Wednesday for the first time in 17 months.

JCPS officials want things to feel as normal as possible this year, but there will be some changes for a typical day. All students, staff, and visitors will be required to wear masks in school buildings, desks will be spaced out as much as possible, and students will have assigned seating.

“Clearly, this is a much greater task than we’ve ever faced before, and health and safety, as I’ve always said, is our guiding principle when making decisions,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said on Tuesday.

About 60,000 students will ride school buses this year. There will be assigned seating and mandatory mask-wearing on the buses, according to the superintendent.

JCPS parent Jennifer Bobo said she plans to have serious conversations with her kids before sending them off to school.

“I’ve instructed my kids they know they’re going to be sitting next to each other, they’re wearing their masks, we’re not rushing and running across, we’re not jumping over seats, we’re not touching other people,” Bobo said. “We need to stay in our bubble as much as possible.”

Pollio said approximately 2,200 JCPS students are enrolled in the Pathfinder School of Innovation, a virtual school that provides all instruction online.

JCPS released a back-to-school guide with information about the upcoming school year. To view it, click here.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Among the attorneys taking on Ta’neasha Chappell’s family’s case is civil rights lawyer Ben...
Southern Indiana inmate told EMTs her clothes felt like they were ‘on fire’ before dying
The shooting was reported around 8:35 p.m. Sunday, Corydon Police Department chief Matt...
2 dead in murder-suicide in Corydon
The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Child’s mother testifies in JCPS bus-dragging trial
MetroSafe dispatchers said calls came in around 4:56 p.m. to the 4800 block of Outer Loop on...
LMPD: Shots fired at Jefferson Mall
An eviction sit out after tenant did not pay rent.
‘I don’t have anywhere to go’: A look into Louisville’s eviction crisis

Latest News

On Tuesday, hundreds came to Owen Funeral Home on Dixie highway to pay respects to fallen...
Visitation for fallen JCSO deputy brings hundreds from across Kentuckiana
To help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, JCPS has developed a multi-layered safety plan...
JCPS outlines contact tracing, other COVID safety protocols
Tuesday evening, August 10, 2021
Tuesday evening, August 10, 2021
Brandon Shirley, 26, was shot and killed while working off-duty security in Shively.
Visitation for fallen JCSO deputy brings hundreds from across Kentuckiana
To help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, JCPS has developed a multi-layered safety plan...
JCPS outlines contact tracing, other COVID safety protocols