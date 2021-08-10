A typical JCPS school day will look different this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools will open for full-time instruction on Wednesday for the first time in 17 months.

JCPS officials want things to feel as normal as possible this year, but there will be some changes for a typical day. All students, staff, and visitors will be required to wear masks in school buildings, desks will be spaced out as much as possible, and students will have assigned seating.

“Clearly, this is a much greater task than we’ve ever faced before, and health and safety, as I’ve always said, is our guiding principle when making decisions,” Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said on Tuesday.

About 60,000 students will ride school buses this year. There will be assigned seating and mandatory mask-wearing on the buses, according to the superintendent.

JCPS parent Jennifer Bobo said she plans to have serious conversations with her kids before sending them off to school.

“I’ve instructed my kids they know they’re going to be sitting next to each other, they’re wearing their masks, we’re not rushing and running across, we’re not jumping over seats, we’re not touching other people,” Bobo said. “We need to stay in our bubble as much as possible.”

Pollio said approximately 2,200 JCPS students are enrolled in the Pathfinder School of Innovation, a virtual school that provides all instruction online.

JCPS released a back-to-school guide with information about the upcoming school year. To view it, click here.

