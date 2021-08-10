Visitation for fallen JCSO deputy brings hundreds from across Kentuckiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds, including law enforcement from across Kentucky and Indiana, converged on Dixie Highway to remember a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty.

People packed Owen Funeral Home Tuesday afternoon to pay their respects to Brandon Shirley.

Shirley, 26, was shot and killed while working off-duty security at a car lot in Shively. The shooting happened at Rockford Lane Auto Sales around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

Police said Shirley was in uniform inside of his personal vehicle when someone walked up and shot him.

“This city suffered a huge loss,” said Richard Warren, a retired Louisville Metro EMS sergeant. “It floored me, because there’s not a more outstanding human being to walk this Earth than that young man that’s life was taken short.”

Warren worked with Shirley for roughly four years at Metro EMS, the job Shirley held before earning his badge as a sheriff’s deputy. While there, Shirley also built a bond with Phillip Nahm. The two worked together at Kentucky Kingdom as well, and sometimes partnered together during overtime shifts.

“It hits really close to home, because it’s really setting in now that we’ve seen him and we’re having to deal with this,” Nahm said. “It’s very emotional.”

As a deputy, Shirley received the Medal of Valor for his work during the protests in downtown Louisville last summer. Shirley rushed out from his post at the Hall of Justice to respond to a shooting at Jefferson Square Park in June 2020.

During the incident, Louisville photographer Tyler Gerth was shot and killed. Shirley rushed to give Gerth first aid, while helping to arrest the shooter.

“He did that by putting himself at risk to render aid, to capture someone who had shot and killed someone, but also in an effort to try to save somebody’s life,” Eric Johnson of Supporting Heroes said. “And he did that without concern for his own safety.”

Shirley’s sacrifice did not go unnoticed by the south Louisville community he grew up in. On Friday, Shirley’s family shared memories over candlelight and prayer with the community. Today, friends promised to support Shirley’s family while police continue to search for his killer.

“From now until the end of time, we’re here for them,” Nahm said.

“We will not forget who Brandon Shirley is,” Warren said.

The FBI and ATF are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Shirley’s death.

Shirley’s funeral service will take place at Southeast Christian Church, located at 920 Blankenbaker Parkway, at Noon on Aug. 11. Following the service, Shirley will be laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery.

