Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Visitation for fallen JCSO deputy brings hundreds from across Kentuckiana

On Tuesday, hundreds came to Owen Funeral Home on Dixie highway to pay respects to fallen...
On Tuesday, hundreds came to Owen Funeral Home on Dixie highway to pay respects to fallen sheriff's deputy Brandon Shirley.(Courtesy: WAVE 3 News)
By Nick Picht
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Hundreds, including law enforcement from across Kentucky and Indiana, converged on Dixie Highway to remember a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy killed in the line of duty.

People packed Owen Funeral Home Tuesday afternoon to pay their respects to Brandon Shirley.

Shirley, 26, was shot and killed while working off-duty security at a car lot in Shively. The shooting happened at Rockford Lane Auto Sales around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said.

Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Deputy Brandon Shirley was shot in his unmarked vehicle while...
Jefferson County Sheriff's Office Deputy Brandon Shirley was shot in his unmarked vehicle while working security at a car lot.

Police said Shirley was in uniform inside of his personal vehicle when someone walked up and shot him.

“This city suffered a huge loss,” said Richard Warren, a retired Louisville Metro EMS sergeant. “It floored me, because there’s not a more outstanding human being to walk this Earth than that young man that’s life was taken short.”

Warren worked with Shirley for roughly four years at Metro EMS, the job Shirley held before earning his badge as a sheriff’s deputy. While there, Shirley also built a bond with Phillip Nahm. The two worked together at Kentucky Kingdom as well, and sometimes partnered together during overtime shifts.

“It hits really close to home, because it’s really setting in now that we’ve seen him and we’re having to deal with this,” Nahm said. “It’s very emotional.”

As a deputy, Shirley received the Medal of Valor for his work during the protests in downtown Louisville last summer. Shirley rushed out from his post at the Hall of Justice to respond to a shooting at Jefferson Square Park in June 2020.

During the incident, Louisville photographer Tyler Gerth was shot and killed. Shirley rushed to give Gerth first aid, while helping to arrest the shooter.

“He did that by putting himself at risk to render aid, to capture someone who had shot and killed someone, but also in an effort to try to save somebody’s life,” Eric Johnson of Supporting Heroes said. “And he did that without concern for his own safety.”

Shirley’s sacrifice did not go unnoticed by the south Louisville community he grew up in. On Friday, Shirley’s family shared memories over candlelight and prayer with the community. Today, friends promised to support Shirley’s family while police continue to search for his killer.

“From now until the end of time, we’re here for them,” Nahm said.

“We will not forget who Brandon Shirley is,” Warren said.

The FBI and ATF are offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Shirley’s death.

Shirley’s funeral service will take place at Southeast Christian Church, located at 920 Blankenbaker Parkway, at Noon on Aug. 11. Following the service, Shirley will be laid to rest at Cave Hill Cemetery.

Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WAVE 3 News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Among the attorneys taking on Ta’neasha Chappell’s family’s case is civil rights lawyer Ben...
Southern Indiana inmate told EMTs her clothes felt like they were ‘on fire’ before dying
The shooting was reported around 8:35 p.m. Sunday, Corydon Police Department chief Matt...
2 dead in murder-suicide in Corydon
The bus driver who dragged a student whose backpack got stuck in the door couldn't see a...
Child’s mother testifies in JCPS bus-dragging trial
MetroSafe dispatchers said calls came in around 4:56 p.m. to the 4800 block of Outer Loop on...
LMPD: Shots fired at Jefferson Mall
An eviction sit out after tenant did not pay rent.
‘I don’t have anywhere to go’: A look into Louisville’s eviction crisis

Latest News

To help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, JCPS has developed a multi-layered safety plan...
JCPS outlines contact tracing, other COVID safety protocols
Jeff Callaway posted Thursday that Ethan’s personality is “back in full swing” and that his...
Ethan the dog ‘doing very well’, family says seizures have stopped
In just one week, Louisville Metro officials said there have been 1,916 new COVID cases and 10...
Hot with COVID cases, Louisville Metro hits the red zone
Bullitt County Schools has quarantined 86 students and teachers before the first day of school,...
Bullitt County school board mandates masks on eve of new school year