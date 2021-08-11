Support Local Businesses
ALERT DAY: Heat advisory in effect

By Kevin Harned
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALERT DAYS
  • THURSDAY (8/12) Heat index near 105°
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • Hot and humid with heat index values above 100°
  • Cold front Friday brings best rain chance
  • A bit cooler and less humid by the weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’ll be a very warm night as low temperatures will have a hard time getting below 80 degrees in the heat island of Louisville. Partly cloudy skies and a small downpour chance accompany the warmth overnight.

Thursday is a WAVE 3 News Alert Day as hazardous heat continues. Peak afternoon heat index values will be between 104-107° with air temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. A pop-up downpour chance arrives during the afternoon, but most won’t see any rain.

Thursday night’s storm chance is low as storms trying to move in from the north will likely fade out before they arrive. It’ll be another very warm night in the upper 70s.

Friday is another hot one with highs in the mid 90s and heat index values in the afternoon in the 102-105° range. Storms will fire up in the afternoon along a cold front, but not all areas of WAVE Country will see them.

Behind the front will be slightly cooler temperatures and lower humidity for the weekend. Scattered thunderstorms return for the first half of next week.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

WAVE 3 News chief meteorologist Kevin Harned
WAVE 3 News chief meteorologist Kevin Harned
