Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Bonnaroo to require COVID-19 vaccine or negative test

Bonnaroo require festival-goers to have their COVID-19 vaccines or a negative test result.
Bonnaroo require festival-goers to have their COVID-19 vaccines or a negative test result.(WZTV via CNN Newsource)
By WZTV Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Tenn. (WZTV) - Bonnaroo Arts and Music Festival announced it will require attendees to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative test.

The festival takes place from Sept. 2 to Sept. 5 in Manchester, Tennessee.

The last day festival-goers can get their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, in order to be fully vaccinated by the beginning of the event is Aug. 19.

Otherwise, they will have to show a negative test result from within three days of first entering the festival.

Organizers are also asking unvaccinated people to wear a mask at all times. Everyone, vaccinated or not, is asked to wear a mask in indoor spaces.

The organizers said the safety of their patrons and staff is their top priority.

Copyright 2021 WZTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Among the attorneys taking on Ta’neasha Chappell’s family’s case is civil rights lawyer Ben...
Southern Indiana inmate told EMTs her clothes felt like they were ‘on fire’ before dying
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear signs executive order requiring masks in all Ky. schools
Dustin Frost, from Louisville, was last seen around 6 a.m. Tuesday near the 7100 block of...
Officials searching for missing 25-year-old Louisville man
Cameron recently criticized Beshear for what he called a “go-it-alone strategy” in an attempt...
Ky. AG Cameron addresses school mask mandate in Supreme Court filing
Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky says we are at a “moment of truth” and “a crossroads” in dealing...
Sen. Rand Paul: ‘No one should follow the CDC’s antiscience mask mandates’

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
According to the FSIS, unopened packages of raw, frozen, breaded chicken stuffed with broccoli...
Nearly 60K pounds of chicken recalled due to potential Salmonella outbreak
A sheriff's deputy in California collapsed after being exposed to fentanyl. (San Diego...
California sheriff: He, not doctor, diagnosed video overdose
The decentralized finance platform Poly Network said $600 million was stolen from them.
Hackers take $600 million from cryptocurrency network, return some of it
President Joe Biden speaks about the bipartisan infrastructure bill from the East Room of the...
For Biden and senators, a sense that ‘world was watching’ progress on $1T infrastructure bill