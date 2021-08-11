Brandon Shirley: Deputy killed in ‘targeted’ shooting laid to rest

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy who was killed while working security in a car lot was laid to rest Wednesday.

Deputy killed in ‘targeted’ shooting laid to rest Wednesday Funeral for fallen JCSO deputy brings hundreds from across Kentuckiana. >>>https://www.wave3.com/2021/08/06/deputy-killed-targeted-shooting-be-laid-rest-wednesday Posted by WAVE 3 News on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

The funeral service for Brandon Shirley, 26, took place at Southeast Christian Church, located at 920 Blankenbaker Parkway.

Shirley was shot at Rockford Lane Auto Sales, in the 2600 block of Rockford Lane, early Thursday morning, LMPD said. At the time of the shooting, Shirley was in his uniform in his personal vehicle working a security detail at the auto lot.

PREVIOUS STORIES

He was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

LMPD chief Erika Shields said Shirley was “targeted and ambushed.” No arrests have been made in the case.

A $75,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Shirley’s death is being offered.

Shirley joined the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on March 15, 2019, where he worked in the court security division.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at (502) 263-6000, ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS, or the Louisville Metro Police at (502) 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Tips also can be submitted at tips.fbi.gov or atftips@atf.gov.

WAVE 3 News Now (WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.