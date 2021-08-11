Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

Brandon Shirley: Deputy killed in ‘targeted’ shooting laid to rest

The funeral for Deputy Brandon Shirley took place Wednesday at Southeast Christian Church.
The funeral for Deputy Brandon Shirley took place Wednesday at Southeast Christian Church.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Jackson
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – The Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputy who was killed while working security in a car lot was laid to rest Wednesday.

Deputy killed in ‘targeted’ shooting laid to rest Wednesday

Funeral for fallen JCSO deputy brings hundreds from across Kentuckiana. >>>https://www.wave3.com/2021/08/06/deputy-killed-targeted-shooting-be-laid-rest-wednesday

Posted by WAVE 3 News on Wednesday, August 11, 2021

The funeral service for Brandon Shirley, 26, took place at Southeast Christian Church, located at 920 Blankenbaker Parkway.

Shirley was shot at Rockford Lane Auto Sales, in the 2600 block of Rockford Lane, early Thursday morning, LMPD said. At the time of the shooting, Shirley was in his uniform in his personal vehicle working a security detail at the auto lot.

PREVIOUS STORIES

He was rushed to University of Louisville Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

LMPD chief Erika Shields said Shirley was “targeted and ambushed.” No arrests have been made in the case.

A $75,000 reward for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for Shirley’s death is being offered.

Shirley joined the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on March 15, 2019, where he worked in the court security division.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at (502) 263-6000, ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS, or the Louisville Metro Police at (502) 502-574-LMPD (5673).

Tips also can be submitted at tips.fbi.gov or atftips@atf.gov.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Among the attorneys taking on Ta’neasha Chappell’s family’s case is civil rights lawyer Ben...
Southern Indiana inmate told EMTs her clothes felt like they were ‘on fire’ before dying
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear signs executive order requiring masks in all Ky. schools
Dustin Frost, from Louisville, was last seen around 6 a.m. Tuesday near the 7100 block of...
Officials searching for missing 25-year-old Louisville man
Cameron recently criticized Beshear for what he called a “go-it-alone strategy” in an attempt...
Ky. AG Cameron addresses school mask mandate in Supreme Court filing
In a YouTube video Sen. Rand Paul posted, he claimed that “cloth masks don’t work” and most...
Sen. Rand Paul suspended from YouTube for making false COVID claims, per report

Latest News

Ronald McDonald House of Kentuckiana received the donations on Monday morning at the...
Ronald McDonald House receives donation supporting families with hospitalized children
JCPS parents and some children stood on the sidewalk next to the Vanhoose Education Center to...
JCPS parents protest district, state school mask requirement
Avern Lamont Scott, 30, of Lexington, Ky., is charged with attempted murder in connection with...
Man charged with attempted murder in July shooting case
The Department of Public Health and Wellness said the infected mosquitos were found in...
Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Louisville