FORECAST: Heat Advisories in effect; heat indices near 105°

By Tawana Andrew
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALERT DAYS
  • TODAY (8/12) Heat
  • THURSDAY (8/13) Heat
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • SEVERE RISK: Isolated cases of strong wind gusts/hail will be possible with any strong thunderstorm that pops
  • HEAT: Highs well into the 90s will lead to the heat index ranging from 102-108° at times

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Today will be sunny, hot, and humid with highs in the 90s this afternoon. The humidity will make it feel close to 105° at times today.

Lows will struggle to drop below 80° again tonight. It will be muggy into Thursday morning with an isolated downpour possible.

Tomorrow is another Alert Day due to the intense heat and humidity in the forecast. While highs sit in the 90s yet again, there will be enough moisture in the atmosphere to push the heat index into the 105°-108° range for a few hours.

Some thunderstorms diving into our region from the north look to fade as they approach the area. Thursday night looks muggy with lows in the 70s.

Looking ahead, we’ll be watching the tropics as a system moves in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. With our Friday front weakening to the south of us during that time, some influence from the tropics could be felt by early next week. We’ll be watching it carefully.

