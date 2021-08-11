Support Local Businesses
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Pass The Cash
Advertisement

FORECAST: Heat, humidity combo at dangerous levels today

By Brian Goode
Published: Aug. 2, 2021 at 8:55 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ALERT DAYS
  • TODAY (8/12) Heat
  • THURSDAY (8/13) Heat
WEATHER HEADLINES
  • SEVERE RISK: Isolated cases of strong wind gusts/hail will be possible with any strong thunderstorm that pops
  • HEAT: Highs well into the 90s will lead to the heat index ranging from 102-108° at times

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another very hot/humid setup today with morning downpours to track to kick off the day. Expect some sunshine by the afternoon and that will really heat us up to perhaps the hottest of 2021 (so far). The heat index will likely reach close to 105 at times.

Very warm in the city tonight with lows barely below the 80-degree mark. It will remain very muggy out with an isolated shower possible.

Thursday will continue the intense heat and another Alert Day. Moisture levels look a bit higher here and that could push the heat index into the 105-108° range for a few hours. Please use caution if you have to be outside. Thunderstorm coverage looks isolated.

A few thunderstorms from the north should fade as they approach Thursday night, keep us mainly dry and very muggy.

Looking ahead, we’ll be watching the tropics as a system moves in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. With our Friday front weakening to the south of us during that time, some influence from the tropics could be felt by early next week. We’ll be watching it carefully.

WAVE 3 News Now
WAVE 3 News Now(WAVE 3 News)

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 8/11 4AM
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 8/11 4AM

Most Read

Among the attorneys taking on Ta’neasha Chappell’s family’s case is civil rights lawyer Ben...
Southern Indiana inmate told EMTs her clothes felt like they were ‘on fire’ before dying
Gov. Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear signs executive order requiring masks in all Ky. schools
Dustin Frost, from Louisville, was last seen around 6 a.m. Tuesday near the 7100 block of...
Officials searching for missing 25-year-old Louisville man
Cameron recently criticized Beshear for what he called a “go-it-alone strategy” in an attempt...
Ky. AG Cameron addresses school mask mandate in Supreme Court filing
Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky says we are at a “moment of truth” and “a crossroads” in dealing...
Sen. Rand Paul: ‘No one should follow the CDC’s antiscience mask mandates’

Latest News

Grab-N-Go Weather Update 8/11 4AM
Grab-N-Go Weather Update 8/11 4AM
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/10
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/10
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/10
GoodeMorning 2020
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/9