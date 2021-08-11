FORECAST: Heat, humidity combo at dangerous levels today

ALERT DAYS

TODAY (8/12) Heat

THURSDAY (8/13) Heat

WEATHER HEADLINES

SEVERE RISK: Isolated cases of strong wind gusts/hail will be possible with any strong thunderstorm that pops

HEAT: Highs well into the 90s will lead to the heat index ranging from 102-108° at times

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Another very hot/humid setup today with morning downpours to track to kick off the day. Expect some sunshine by the afternoon and that will really heat us up to perhaps the hottest of 2021 (so far). The heat index will likely reach close to 105 at times.

Very warm in the city tonight with lows barely below the 80-degree mark. It will remain very muggy out with an isolated shower possible.

Thursday will continue the intense heat and another Alert Day. Moisture levels look a bit higher here and that could push the heat index into the 105-108° range for a few hours. Please use caution if you have to be outside. Thunderstorm coverage looks isolated.

A few thunderstorms from the north should fade as they approach Thursday night, keep us mainly dry and very muggy.

Looking ahead, we’ll be watching the tropics as a system moves in the Gulf of Mexico this weekend. With our Friday front weakening to the south of us during that time, some influence from the tropics could be felt by early next week. We’ll be watching it carefully.

