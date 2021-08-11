Support Local Businesses
Goode Morning Weather Blog 8/11

By Brian Goode
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 8:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Heat Advisory out today and Thursday. While the moisture levels may drop some in the afternoon, the temperature will skyrocket. The two combined will still lead to a heat index over 100 degrees and for some over 105!

Only a small risk for t-storms to re-develop this afternoon and again Thursday.

Friday features a better chance at t-storms as a cold front arrives in town. The video today will break that down.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.

FORECAST: Heat, humidity combo at dangerous levels today
