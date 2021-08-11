Support Local Businesses
Hawkins Co. Sheriff’s Office still investigating Summer Wells case ‘very intensely’

Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said detectives are still investigating, “very intensely.”
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill...
Summer Wells has blonde hair and was last seen wearing grey shorts and a pink shirt on Ben Hill road, officials said.(TBI)
By Alivia Harris
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 12:12 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - More than eight weeks have passed since 5-year-old Summer Wells was reported missing.

Investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said detectives are asked daily if the investigation has ended.

“The answer is no,” TBI officials said in a statement on Twitter. “While we can’t provide constant updates about the investigation, that doesn’t mean we’ve given up. We are determined to find out what happened to 5-year-old Summer Wells.”

Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said detectives are still investigating, “very intensely.”

“I understand people’s curiosity about where we’re at in the case, as far as the investigation,” Sheriff Lawson said. “I know people speculate and I understand that. But they have to understand our number one goal from day one is to find Summer and everybody’s still a suspect.”

