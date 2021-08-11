Iroquois High School student tells authorities he had a gun at school Wednesday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio confirmed that a student took a gun to Iroquois High School on Wednesday, the first day of the new school year.

Pollio said the student didn’t use the gun in a threatening way, adding that the family is cooperating with investigators. The student told school authorities that he had the gun on school grounds.

Pollio couldn’t confirm whether the gun was confiscated.

No other information was immediately available.

This story will be updated.

