JCPS parents protest district, state school mask requirement

JCPS parents and some children stood on the sidewalk next to the Vanhoose Education Center to...
JCPS parents and some children stood on the sidewalk next to the Vanhoose Education Center to protest the district's mask requirement.(WAVE 3 News)
By Tori Gessner
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 1:43 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While Jefferson County Public School students spent Wednesday in class on the first day of school, some of their parents spent the morning protesting the district and state-wide school mask mandate.

Katina Alami’s children were by her side Wednesday as she and a dozen other parents stood on the sidewalk next to the VanHoose Education Center with posters protesting the JCPS mask requirement.

Alami said her children used to go to JCPS, but she pulled them out to homeschool them because of some of the district’s pandemic policies.

“They were foster kids that I adopted, all of them,” Alami said referring to her children. “So they already have some trauma, and the masks were just going to compound that, and I didn’t think that was appropriate to put them through something like that again.”

Alami believes it’s the parent’s right to decide whether their child should wear a mask. She called the mandate a “push for power.”

“My opinion is if you want to wear a mask, wear a mask,” Alami said. “If you don’t want to wear a mask, then you shouldn’t have to do that. We live in a free country, this is America, and I don’t think that should be pushed on me or my children.”

A dozen other parents who attended the protest shared similar sentiments, shouting, “let them breathe.”

“When you put a mask on a child, you’re covering up their spirit, and you can’t see other people,” Debbie Robbins, a mother and JCPS graduate, said. “I don’t even know how they’re learning. How can you learn phonics? How can you learn how to pronounce T if your teacher’s face is covered up like this? You cannot.”

However, JCPS superintendent Dr. Marty Pollio said making masks mandatory in schools is one of the few ways to ensure the buildings can stay open and keep spread low.

“We see all around the country already schools having to shut down with massive quarantines if they’re not wearing masks. We want to keep our kids in school, 175 school days, and keeping them safe and healthy is critical,” Pollio said. “Everyone has valid concerns and everyone has opinions on what should happen with this. I’ve never had issues in my time in education more divided than this. For me, it’s as simple as we’re following the guidelines.”

On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear signed an executive order mandating masks for students, teachers, and visitors in all Kentucky public schools.

The parent-led mask protests will continue at the Vanhoose Education Center through Friday.

