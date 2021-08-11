JCPS parents voice concerns on eve of first day of school

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - All Jefferson County Public Schools students will be returning to class on Wednesday, and some parents have expressed their concerns due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The possibility of the return to virtual learning, social distancing, and masks are all factors driving parents to worry.

Kimberly Young Willett said she has reservations as both of her boys are returning to school and in person for the first time.

Last year, Cash Willett was learning at home through virtual kindergarten. Carter Willett, who will begin fifth grade, doesn’t have any fears going into a classroom for the first time in nearly three years.

“I feel excited and kind of scared, too,” Carter Willett said. “I had cancer. I haven’t been to school in such a long time. I forgot what it was like, so, I have to learn all about it again.”

Since his sarcoma diagnosis in 2019, he said he had to learn in out of the classroom and between chemo and doctor’s appointments.

Despite the pandemic-like start to this school year, the fifth grader doesn’t mind, because he said he’s used to the unconventional.

“We’ve talked about masks staying on, try to not touch friends, not be in their face, which is harder for (Cash) because he hasn’t been in a normal school situation,” Young Willett said. “But they’re kids and young, so we’ll see.”

Sarah Fulner, another mother of two, shared the same concerns as the Willetts. The couple have talked to their kindergartener Levi about trying to stay safe against COVID in school for the first time.

Fulner said going back to the classroom is a big concern, but what could be worse is not having her children at school.

“You don’t know what this year is going to bring with COVID numbers getting worse,” she said. “I wish I could be a normal year not wearing mask, but it can’t.”

For a look at the district’s complete COVID plan, click here.

