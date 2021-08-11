JCPS students, staff head back to school masked up

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Masked and engaged students at Wilder Elementary School took on the first day of school.

Fourth grader Carole’lia Norslett said not only is she happy to get to see all of her friends but learning also comes easier for her in person.

“The teacher can actually come over and help you instead of being on the screen,” Norslett said.

This is the first time in 17 months that kids are learning in a full classroom. And there were few complaints over masks even though some don’t like wearing them.

“It’s too hot to be wearing a mask,” Norslett said. “It’s summertime.”

While Norslett said she prefers not to wear a mask, she said she does because she’s looking out for other students.

“It’s because coronavirus can spread,” she said.

Controlling the spread is cause for the separation throughout the school. The district’s policy is that whenever possible, students should be three feet apart.

“The kids have done great so far,” first-grade teacher Jordan Bors said. “A few of them, it slips down their nose. I tell them to pull it back up and they put it right back on.”

This is Bors’ ninth year as a teacher.

“They might be behind where we expect them to be normally,” Bors said.

She said that over the next few weeks, they will begin assessing students to search for any gaps in their education.

“We are teachers,” Bors said. “We are going to meet our kids where they are, and do what we can to move them along.”

