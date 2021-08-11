Justin Thomas returns from Olympics, set to host Justin Thomas Championship

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Justin Thomas is back home from Tokyo and back in town to host the Justin Thomas Junior Championship at Harmony Landing Country Club.

“It’s just in a different level,” Thomas said. “I can’t compare it or relate it to anything I do on the golf course. That’s my job, that’s what I’m practicing for, that’s what I’m trying to do for my life and this is something that I’m very fortunate to do because of my life, and it’s, my dad has done an unbelievable job of getting this event better and better every year. I tell all the kids, if anything bad happens, it’s on him, it’s not my fault. Everything good is clearly my fault, or my reasoning. It’s great and I hope that it will continue to get better and better and become the best junior tournament in the nation.”

It is a stop on the American Junior Golf Association tour, a tour that Thomas that played on and won plenty of tournaments on as a junior golfer.

“Just brings back a lot of memories, just seeing this, you know this is what I’ve done my whole life and playing in junior golf, playing in AJGA so I’m able to relate to them a lot,” he said. “A lot of them want to have closest to the pin or long drives, but I’m really not ready for that ego shot in the middle of the week, I don’t want to lose to them, so I’m just letting them do their thing.”

Thomas finished -10, tied for 22nd, in the Olympics There were 60 players in the field. American Xander Schauffele won the gold medal. He finished -18.

“You know we just have random people on the flight coming up to us telling us good luck and they’re pulling for us and that was pretty cool,” Thomas recalled. “So that’s kind of when it first hit me that I was part of something pretty large, because usually it’s just golf and only golf, but that’s as about as close as we’re ever gonna be to being known as good athletes is playing in the Olympics.”

Back on U.S. soil, made a major impression on the some of the young golfers in the field this week. Many approached him for pictures and autographs.

Abigail Sutherland is not star struck. The Sacred Heart senior has been taking lessons from Justin’s dad, Mike, since she was 11. She is, however, impressed with Justin’s accomplishments on the golf course.

“It just like gives you more confidence knowing that someone else has been through the same process as you with all that they’ve accomplished, so it’s pretty cool to see what he’s done too,” Sutherland said.

The tournament wraps up on Friday.

Copyright 2021 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.