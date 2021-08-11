Ky. AG Cameron addresses school mask mandate in Supreme Court filing

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron plans to address Gov. Beshear’s mask mandate for all Ky. schools in a Kentucky Supreme Court filing.

In a series of tweets Tuesday night, Cameron said he had received a copy of Beshear’s executive order mandating masks for schools and childcare centers and his team is “actively reviewing it.”

“As Kentucky’s chief law officer, our office must ensure that the rule of law is upheld during this pandemic,” Cameron tweeted. “This means protecting the law-making prerogative of the General Assembly and respecting the judicial power of our courts.”

Cameron recently criticized Beshear for what he called a “go-it-alone strategy” in an attempt to prevent spread of COVID-19 within the commonwealth.

It’s not the first time Cameron and Beshear have brought issues on COVID guidance to the courts. In November of 2020 during pandemic shutdown, Cameron filed an appeal against an executive order from Beshear keeping private, religious schools closed for in-person learning to prevent spread.

In that case, the court of appeals sided with Beshear and struck down an exemption for that executive order, stating it did not discriminate and that the order was “broadly applicable.”

Cameron said the filing will be brought to the Kentucky Supreme Court Wednesday.

